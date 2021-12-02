Elderly Couple Sitting Next to Drake Appear to Have No Idea Who He Is – Watch

Drake might be one of the biggest rappers in the world, but older generations might not be as familiar with him or his music, which appears to be the case at a recent NBA game.

In true Drizzy fashion, the Toronto rapper sat courtside at the NBA's Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder basketball game on Wednesday night (Dec. 1) in Oklahoma City, Okla. Beside him sat an elderly couple who appeared to be clueless as to who the multiplatinum-selling, Grammy Award-winning rhymer was.

In a clip that began circulating online via Bleacher Report's Twitter last night, the 6 God was shown on the arena's giant screen, but the older couple directly next to him didn't seem very enthusiastic when Drake appeared there. According to TMZ this morning (Dec. 2), they possibly inquired if he's someone of importance. And of course, the lighthearted hit-maker shared a belly-grabbing laugh with the elderly man and his wife as he presumably introduced himself and likely informed the couple of why his appearance at the NBA game even mattered. You can watch it at the bottom of this post.

The Certified Lover Boy later shared a selfie on his Instagram Story of himself with the couple, jokingly referring to them as his "new parents."

On another Drake-related note, when he isn't sitting on the wood at NBA games, he's living in the lap of luxury back in Toronto. According to YK Osiris, not only does Aubrey have a toilet that is operated by a touch-screen keypad, he also has a trophy room filled with his awards displayed in glass casing and an NBA-sized basketball court.

Though this may be the first time fans have seen Drake's bathroom, he did offer a tour of his ridiculous crib when he released his "Toosie Slide" video last April.

Check out the video of Drake and his "new parents" at the OKC and Rockets game below.