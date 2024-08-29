Drake Addresses Long-Running Joke About the Duck Face He Makes in Photos

Drake addresses the long-running joke about the duck faces he makes in photos on Instagram.

Drake Explains Why He Makes Duck Face Poses in Pictures

On Wednesday (Aug 28), Drake went on Instagram and posted a carousel of photos. However, in his IG post below, the Canadian rhymer is seen striking his signature duck face pose in three separate pictures. Through the caption, Aubrey finally put the hilarious remarks about the facial expression he often uses to rest, suggesting he's encouraged to make them based on what inspires him.

"I'm not aware of my picture or mirror face. It’s a curse from birth, and I’m influenced by what I see," he wrote underneath the set of photos.

Drizzy is known to make a duck face in selfies and has been teased about it by fans. For instance, in October of 2022, the rapper's fans roasted The Boy on social media for posting a picture of himself doing the facial expression while his curly locks were pushed back by a Nike headband.

"He's always making that face," one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, typed alongside a gif of actor Ben Stiller poking his lips out.

Read More: Drake Reveals He Wanted Kendrick Lamar on a Song in Old Footage Amid Their Beef

Drake Posts Funny Pictures of Joe Budden and Duke Dennis

The OVO honcho's latest collection of photos also included an old picture of his longtime rival Joe Budden, who could be seen hitting a squat and holding up finger guns. After a fan mentioned Budden's authentic pose in the comment section, Drake poked fun at his enemy.

"Double gun finger dip down is zaney," Drake commented, before adding, "He’s headed back to the all inclusive and about to order a martini shaken not stirred casino royale a*s pose in the Shawn Marion shorts."

In the next image, a famous gaming YouTuber named Duke Dennis can be seen rubbing his hands together in a Birdman fashion and looking into what seems to be a mirror. Duke is known for his gaming content, especially his take on the basketball video game franchise NBA 2K. After the YouTuber spotted his picture in Drake's IG post, the two men cracked jokes on each other.

"@dukedennis fendi head wrap having someone else take the pic in the mirror is wild you a wild boy Duke," Drake replied to Duke Dennis.

"@champagnepapi you got a few pictures that give off the same vibe [laughing emoji]," Duke Dennis responded to Drizzy.

"@dukedennis I accept my contributions to the mirror face members…we are akin to one another," The 6 God wrote back.

Take a look at Drake's latest Instagram collage below.

See Drake Address the Long-Running Joke About the Duck Face He Makes in Photos

See Drake Roast Joe Budden

Drake comment champagnepapi/Instagram loading...

See Drake and Duke Dennis' Funny Exchange

Drake and Duke Dennis joke around champagnepapi/Instagram loading...

Drake and Duke Dennis joke around champagnepapi/Instagram loading...

attachment-drake-duke-dennis-comment-2 loading...