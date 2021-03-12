Judge Denies Dr. Dre’s Wife’s Emergency Restraining Order After Dre Calls Her a ‘Greedy Bitch’ in New Song – Report

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young's divorce isn't finalized at all, but apparently Nicole has requested a restraining order against her estranged husband, which has been denied by a judge.

According to a report from TMZ on Thursday (March 11), Nicole feels her life is in danger after the famed producer went on Instagram Live and previewed a new song, which features lyrics that refer to her as a "greedy bitch." In documents obtained by the outlet, Nicole asked for an emergency domestic violence restraining order, citing the song Dr. Dre played online last month where he allegedly called her a "bitch and a perjurer."

Nicole Young claims that Dre saying these sorts of things aren't new, but he turned things up a notch and is reportedly threatening that she keep her mouth shut "or else."

Attorney Samantha Spector, who filed the docs on Nicole's behalf, feels this latest verbal attack against Dre's soon-to-be ex-wife, along with prior spousal abuse allegations, are grounds for an emergency restraining order. However, the judge disagreed and denied, saying there was "insufficient evidence."

Dr. Dre's attorney, Laura Wasser, on the other hand, says that the legendary beatmaker has only seen or spoken to Nicole once since she filed for divorce in June of last year. And apparently, that was when she visited him in the hospital back in January following Dr. Dre suffering a brain aneurysm. He has since recovered.

The famed producer also clams he's had no contact with Nicole and denies all allegations made against him.

According to to TMZ, Dre additionally said that after Nicole made her claims against him last summer, he "realized he had no idea who the woman he was married to was and he wanted nothing to do with her."

XXL has reached out to a rep for Dr. Dre as well as Nicole Young's attorney for a comment.

Check out the clip from Dr. Dre's IG Live below.

