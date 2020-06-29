Dr. Dre’s Wife Files for Divorce After 24 Years of Marriage: Report

Dr. Dre and his wife are ending their marriage.

According to a report from TMZ on Monday (June 29), Nicole Young, the wife of the legendary producer, has filed for a divorce after 24 years of marriage. Young is said to have filed today, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the separation.

Dr. Dre and Nicole exchanged vows on May 25, 1996. They share two adult children, a son named Truice and a daughter named Truly.

Sources close to Dre's soon-to-be ex-wife say there is no prenuptial agreement. However, Young is seeking spousal support. According to Forbes, the hip-hop mogul is worth $800 million.

Despite the unfortunate news, it looks like fans of Dr. Dre can expect new music from him soon. Over the weekend, Snoop Dogg shared video footage from a studio session with Dre and Kanye West. "Kanye West got some hot music. Shhhhh," Snoop said after discreetly showing the link up between the two beatmakers. "Kanye West got some hot shit. Only I can get exclusive footage. Shut up. Kanye West got some hot shit. It's finna come out. Dr. Dre touched it."

The Long Beach, Calif. native's exclusive footage confirmed a tweet Kanye posted on Friday (June 26), which said he and Dre were in the studio cooking up their first project together.

"IM SORRY DOCTOR DRE I SPILT THESE THREE DROPS OF ORANGE JUICE MIXED WITH UUUUUUM WHILE WE WERE FINISHING OUR FIRST PROJECT," 'Ye wrote.

It's unclear when the project will drop and if any other artists will make a special appearance.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Dr. Dre for a comment.