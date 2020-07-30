Dr. Dre Responds to Wife Filing for Divorce, Reveals He Has a Prenup: Report

Dr. Dre has responded to his wife's decision to legally end their union.

According to a report from TMZ on Wednesday (July 30), Dre does have a prenuptial agreement despite it being said otherwise when the news of the divorce filing was initially announced. In response to Dr. Dre's wife, Nicole Young, filing a divorce petition against the legendary producer, he has agreed to paying spousal support. However, the division of property will be determined based on the prenuptial agreement.

Nicole filed for legal separation from Dre last month after 24 years of marriage. When filing, she reportedly cited irreconcilable difference as the reason for the divorce. However, it was said at the time that Dr. Dre's estranged wife claimed there was no prenuptial agreement. The outlet has clarified, saying that Nicole never mentioned whether or not Dre has a prenup and those claims came from sources.

According to Forbes, Dre is worth a massive $800 million.

The former couple got married back in 1996 and share two adult children. Since their kids are above legal age, child support won't be a factor in the divorce settlement.

On another note, Dr. Dre's frequent collaborator Snoop Dogg has recently given him props for being one of the best producers in the game. During a recent conversation with Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club, Snoop said Dre was able to spread his creative wings once he joined Death Row Records in the 1990s.

"He was never the greatest producer in the world when he was with N.W.A and he was making the greatest music in the world," Snoop said. "But, they wasn't giving him that. So, when he finally got the chance to get with Death Row Records and have a breath of fresh air and some new MCs and a new light, he was definitely gon' show his ass."

Snoop Dogg added that once Dr. Dre left N.W.A. and Eazy-E's Ruthless Records, Dre was able to make monumental moves in the rap game.

"From that point on, I feel like Dr. Dre put his stake down as like, 'I'm the dopest producer in hip-hop," Snoop told the morning show hosts. "I don't give a fuck where you from. You can't fuck with me. I can give you my track record and show you better than I can tell you...and I started careers that ain't never die.'"

XXL has reached out to a rep for Dr. Dre for a comment.