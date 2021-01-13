Dr. Dre’s Wife Claims He Held a Gun to Her Head Twice While They Were Married: Report

Dr. Dre's soon-to-be ex-wife, Nicole Young, has accused the famed producer of abuse while they were married.

According to legal documents filed on Jan. 5, which were obtained by the Daily Mail in an article published on Wednesday (Jan. 13), Nicole said in her divorce filing that Dr. Dre put a gun to her head on two separate occasions during their 25-year marriage. She also said that she was allegedly punched in the head twice as well.

"I have explained in excruciating and painful detail the abuse that Andre has perpetuated against me over our more than 25-year relationship," the divorce filing explains. "Andre has held a gun to my head on two occasions, on January 8, 2020 and November 20, 2001; Andre has punched me in the head/face on two occasions, in 1999 and on January 8, 2000; Andre kicked down the door to a bedroom in which I was hiding from his rage in 2016; Andre has verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer post-traumatic stress syndrome."

The legal document confirms Dr. Dre's claims that law enforcement was never called during the couple's lengthy marriage. However, the filing notes that the police were called just before they wed in 1995.

"It is accurate when Andre states that the police were never called during our marriage," the document continues. "However, Andre conspicuously omits the fact that the police were called in approximately September 1995, shortly before our marriage, after he slammed me up against a wall and lifted me off the floor by my neck. During our marriage, I considered calling the police several times; but, as I fell deeper into the abusive relationship, my fear of Andre outweighed any confidence I had that the police could help me."

The filing also addresses claims that Nicole has no "documentary evidence" of Dr. Dre's domestic abuse.

"First, there is documentary evidence of his abuse which has been produced," the legal doc adds. "Second, I have also offered extensive and painful testimony about Andre's relentless campaign of abuse and control over me for more than half my life. 'It is misleading, revolting and insulting for Andre to suggest that I have not been abused because, as a victim of relentless abuse and isolation, I did not create and maintain a contemporaneous record of the abuse inflicted on me. It is well known and accepted that most victims of domestic violence do not have documentary evidence of their abuse."

The news of Dr. Dre allegedly abusing Nicole Young comes over a week after the Compton-bred artist was hospitalized and placed in ICU for a brain aneurysm. Dre remains in intensive care at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles as doctors try to determine what caused the aneurysm.

Nicole filed for a divorce from Dr. Dre in June of 2020 after 25 years of marriage.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Dr. Dre as well as Nicole Young's attorney for a comment on this matter.