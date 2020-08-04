Dr. Dre’s Wife Challenging His Prenup in $1 Billion Divorce: Report

Dr. Dre's wife is looking into their $1 billion prenup as the pair embark on ending their marriage in divorce after spending more than 25 years together.

On Tuesday (Aug. 4), TMZ reported that Dre's wife, Nicole Young, is attempting to contest their $1 billion prenup as the two move forward with their divorce.

"I was extremely reluctant, resistant and afraid to sign the agreement and felt backed into a corner," she says according to the outlet. "Given the extraordinary pressure and intimidation by Andre, I was left with no option but to hire a lawyer and unwillingly signed the agreement very shortly before our marriage."

Young originally signed a prenup when the pair got married in 1996. However, two years later, Dre allegedly changed his tune and made the form invalid.

As the report continues, Young goes on to allege that the super-producer acknowledged he pressured her into signing the legal documents and tore up multiple copies of the agreement in front of her, rendering the prenup agreement null and void in 1998.

However, the "Still D.R.E." beatmaker allegedly tells a different story. He has never felt any embarrassment over them having a prenup and claims he never tore up their paperwork to invalidate the premarital agreement. A source close to Dre suggests the 55-year-old music mogul is willing to pay spousal support and cover all her expenses. Young is also looking to see if the judge can separate the divorce from the ongoing concerns surrounding their prenup.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Dr. Dre for a comment on this matter.