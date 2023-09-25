Doja Cat Does Live Painting of a Devil as Fans Watch From Outside

Doja Cat recently conducted a live painting of the devil while spectators watched.

Doja Cat's Satanic Painting

Doja Cat is in full rollout mode for her new Scarlet album, which dropped on Sept. 22. In her latest promotional stunt for the project, which is being labeled horror pop, the Grammy-winning rapper did a live painting, which she shared on Instagram. In the photos, which can be seen below, Doja has on a knitted hat with horns and is painting on a canvas. A throng of people with their phones out are standing behind a glass sliding-door snapping photos.

The third photo in the carousel shows a black image of the devil on a red background. The last photo shows the words "Not Afraid" surrounding a final version of the devil image, which features more detail.

Doja captioned the post: "Painting for people is funnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn."

Doja Cat's New Scarlet Album

Doja Cat is on the heels of releasing her Scarlet album, which features the No. 1 single "Paint The Town Red." She prepped fans for the theme of the project with the horror movie-inspired trailer for the single "Demons." Doja is currently prepping her Scarlet Tour, which will feature Ice Spice and Doechii. The 24-stop jaunt fittingly kicks off on Halloween.

