Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop – Diddy Wants to Do Madison Square Garden Comeback Performance

Diddy wants to hit the stage at New York's famed Madison Square Garden when he is released from behind bars.

Diddy Desires to Return to the Stage

On Wednesday (Aug. 6), Puff's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, sat down with CBS Mornings for an interview where he gave an update on the embattled music mogul who is awaiting sentencing for prostitution-related charges. According to Agnifilo, Diddy has been reflecting on his blessings and imperfections. He also desperately wants to get back to his family and desires to return to the stage.

"He said to me he's going to be back in Madison Square Garden," Agnifilo said.

Agnifilio said Diddy has not talked specifically about getting back into music, but he believes Diddy will strive to do something challenging.

Diddy Awaits Sentencing

After being convicted of transportation to engage in prostitution and acquitted of more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, Diddy is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 3. He has made two attempts to get freed on bail ahead of his sentencing, with his legal team arguing he may be the only person in jail for the crime he is guilty of.

"Sean Combs should not be in jail for this conduct," their motion read. "In fact, he may be the only person currently in a United States jail for being any sort of john, and certainly the only person in jail for hiring adult male escorts for him and his girlfriend, when he did not even have sex with the escort himself."

Diddy could face a maximum of 20 years in prison for his charges. Prosecutors are pushing for a sentence of 51 to 63 months, while Puff's attorneys are suggesting something in the range of 21-27 months.

Check out Diddy's attorney on CBS Mornings below.

Watch Diddy's Attorney Reveal Diddy Wants to Play MSG When He Gets Out