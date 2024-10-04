Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Vehemently Denies Raping Woman With Diddy, Claims Lawsuit Is Money Grab

Diddy's former bodyguard Joseph "Big Joe" Sherman vehemently denies allegations he raped a woman who filed a lawsuit claiming the two men participated in the crime together.

Big Joe Tries to Clear His Name Following Rape Accusation

On Tuesday (Oct. 1), NBC 4 New York sat down with Sherman, who wants to clear his name after being accused in a new lawsuit of sexually assaulting Thalia Graves. She claims Sherman along with Diddy raped her back in 2001. Sherman tells NBC he's never met Graves in his life.

"I'm not questioning her integrity. I'm questioning her claims against me," Sherman said at the 44-second mark of the interview below. "I wasn't the head of security. You've got the wrong man. I've never seen you. I've never did anything negative with you. I've never been in the same room with you. Not only wasn't I there. I wasn't even in New York."

Sherman claims his employment with Bad Boy Entertainment ended prior to the alleged incident in 2001. He went on to show Instagram DMs, which he claims came from Graves. One message informs Sherman that if he will be a witness in the Diddy lawsuit, she will leave him out of it.

"[Graves] and whoever she was in cahoots with were orchestrating a money grab for me to be a part of that money grab," he added.

On Sept. 24, Graves filed a lawsuit against Diddy and Sherman, which accused them of drugging, bounding and raping her in 2001, and sharing the footage afterward.

Diddy Could Face Over 100 Civil Lawsuits

Along with his criminal case, Diddy has been sued 12 times in the last year. Over 100 more suits could be on the horizon after Texas attorney Tony Buzbee announced earlier this week that he has 120 people ready to sue Diddy.

See Joseph Sherman's interview with NBC New York.

Watch Joseph Sherman Deny Involvement in Sexually Assaulting Thalia Graves

Watch Thalia Graves' Press Conference