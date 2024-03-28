Video Shows Strange Way Diddy Is Blocking View of Miami Home

Diddy's team has come up with an innovative new way to block his home from the prying eyes of the press.

Umbrellas Block Entrance to Diddy's Home in Miami

All eyes are on Diddy as he is the subject of a huge investigation reportedly involving sex trafficking. The press has been posted up outside the mogul's homes since they were raided on Monday (March 25). On Wednesday (March 27), a change was noticed outside the home in Miami. Local news cameras captured video of the Bad Boy Entertainment founder's SUV parked in front of the entrance. Several umbrellas are propped up on the vehicle in an attempt to hinder the view inside.

Diddy's Homes Raided, Associate Arrested

Diddy's has been dominating the headlines since his homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by agents for the Department of Homeland Security, who ransacked Diddy's mansions and confiscated electronic equipment and firearms. Diddy has not been arrested or charged with any crime. However, his associate and accused drug mule, 25-year-old Brendan Paul, was arrested on Monday as he, Diddy and others were attempting to board a plane in Miami.

Check out the video of the entrance of Diddy's Miami home being blocked by umbrellas below.

Watch Local New 10's Latest Report on the Diddy Situation