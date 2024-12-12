Diddy Accused of Raping Man at Hotel Where Mogul Was Arrested in One of Three New Lawsuits – Report

Diddy has been hit with three more sexual assault lawsuits, with one man reportedly claiming he was drugged and raped by the music mogul at the same hotel where Puff was arrested on Sept. 16.

Diddy Faces Three More Lawsuits

On Thursday (Dec. 12), TMZ broke the news that Diddy is facing a trio of new lawsuits, which were filed in New York Supreme Court earlier today. Three unnamed plaintiffs are accusing the embattled media mogul of drugging and sexual assaults dating back to 2019. One accuser claims they were raped at Diddy's residence in the Hamptons. The other two complainants say the crime happened at a hotel. One of the alleged victims claims the assault occurred at the Park Hyatt Hotel on 57th Street in New York City where Diddy was taken into custody by federal agents back in September. All three plaintiffs claim they were given a laced drink and later raped by Diddy.

Diddy's attorneys have responded to the allegations telling XXL: "These complaints are full of lies. We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him."

Diddy's legal team has an uphill battle as the rapper is facing legal action on two fronts. He has been hit with over 30 civil lawsuits from people claiming they were abused or sexually assaulted by the Bad Boy Entertainment cofounder. He is also facing a serious criminal case where he has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has been denied pretrial release multiple times and will remain in jail until his trial, which is scheduled to start on May 5, 2025.