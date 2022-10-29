DaBaby Reveals Prices He Paid for Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez Feature Verses

When it comes to guest features, DaBaby doesn't have a problem paying to secure a fellow rapper on a song. Recently, the North Carolina rapper revealed the prices he paid Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez for feature verse.

In an interview with BigBoyTV, which premiered on YouTube on Thursday (Oct. 27), DaBaby openly disclosed the prices he paid to get a guest feature from Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez early in his career (circa 2018).

According to the 2019 XXL Freshman, he paid Boosie $15,000 for a verse for their first song together. "I definitely paid him $15,000 and [$8,000] more on the second song," he said.

"I paid Tory Lanez [$10,000] that I never put out...for a song called 'Squad Goals,'" DaBaby recalled. "I paid Lil Baby [$10,000] for a song called 'Today.'"

Interestingly, DaBaby revealed that Yo Gotti delivered him a guest verse "on the love" so he didn't have to pay for it. He also added that he doesn't regret paying the fees for guest verses when he was just a newbie in the rap game.

Now that DaBaby is at a higher level in the rap game, his guest feature price has gone way up. The "Rockstar" rhymer commands $300,000 for a feature verse. As for Lil Baby, he recently disclosed that he charges between $300,000 to $350,000 for a verse.

Elsewhere in the BigBoyTV interview, DaBaby revealed that he gets a performance fee of $250,000 to $300,000 per show.

In the immortal words of Fat Joe: yesterday's price is not today's price.

Watch DaBaby's Interview With BigBoyTV Below