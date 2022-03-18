Cypress Hill, Chevy Woods, Price and More – New Projects This Week

It isn't right if the week doesn't end with some new music. This time, we're capping things off with a release from a veteran California rap group, a rhymer from Pittsburgh, Penn., a West Coast artist with a laidback flow and more.

Cypress Hill is back with their 10th studio album, Back in Black. The South Gate, Calif. collective, comprised of B-Real, DJ Muggs, Sen Dog and Eric Bobo, are delivering 10 new joints with appearances from Dizzy Wright on their lead single "Bye Bye" and more. In addition to the new music, the crew, who got their start on the mic in the 1990s, have announced their support for heavy metal band Slipknot on the Knotfest Roadshow 2022 tour as well as their own Cypress Hill Live 2022 trek, which kicks off today (March 18). A documentary on the rap group called, Insane in the Brain: Cypress Hill, will also arrive in the spring.

Taylor Gang's own Chevy Woods is offering a new mixtape, Big Woods Season. The rapper, from the home of the football team donned in black and yellow, has been teasing via social media that he's been in the studio for months on end. About two weeks ago, on March 4, Chevy delivered the new song "Detroit" and announced the new project. In celebration of the release, Chevy appeared to have a function with Wiz Khalifa, the head of Taylor Gang, and Snoop Dogg, among others. Chevy Woods' last offering, Mask On, came out in 2021.

Hailing from California's Inland Empire, Price is dropping off The Price EP, his first EP as a Motown/CLRD signee. The seven-track release contains features from Big K.R.I.T., whom Price is currently touring with, Wale, Wyclef Jean and Elhae. On the rapper's self-titled offering, not only did he man the pen, but he also dipped his toe in the production side on the effort, which he says took 10,000 or so hours to create.

Check out the releases above and more new projects from Midwxst and Sy Ari Da Kid below.