Due to major releases from heavyweights like 21 Savage, Kodak Black and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, among others, 2018 ended with a bang. A new year ushers in new music, and so far for 2019, the fresh grooves are spearheaded by several newcomers.

Wifisfuneral and Robb Bank$ link up for Conn3ct3d. Preceded by the single, “Can’t Feel My Face,” and hard-hitting tracks "Nasty" and "PayOut," the 11-track collaborative effort from the South Florida rappers will be supported by a co-headlining tour of the same name. Launching next week (Jan. 17), the Conn3ct3d Tour will make 28 stops including major cities such as New York, Los Angeles and Miami. A member of last year’s XXL Freshman class, Wifisfuneral is fresh off the release of last year’s Leave Me the Fuck Alone EP.

Racking up millions and millions of streams on Spotify, SoundCloud and YouTube with singles such as “Piped Up,” “Bands” and “Walk” has Comethazine balling like the pros. Named after NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan, the Illinois native’s most recent single—which also serves as the first single from his Bawskee 2 project—displays just how turnt things can get. The sequel to 2018’s Bawskee is expected to keep the momentum going for the Alamo Records signee.

Check out all of this week’s new projects from Retch, Waka Flocka Flame and more below.