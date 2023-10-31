Chrisean Rock Reveals the Whole Story of Why Blueface Posted Their Son’s Hernia Photo on Social Media

Chrisean Rock is giving the origin story of the viral photo of her son's hernia that Blueface posted on social media last month.

Chrisean Rock Tells All in New Interview

Following Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis' appearance on The Jason Lee Show a few weeks ago, Chrisean Rock is set to make her solo debut on the show on Wednesday (Nov. 1). In a new clip of her upcoming interview released on Tuesday (Oct. 31), Chrisean addresses Blueface sharing a photo of their son's groin hernia.

"That's his son, yo," Chrisean responds when asked why she sent Blueface the photo in the first place. "He texting my phone about bulls**t. 'You doing this! You doing this! Lil Baby! Lil Baby!' I'm like, 'Bro, your son is about to go under [anesthesia] for a big hernia. Can I at least get a little bit...Do you care about our son's life right now? This is what it looks like. I'm not capping. Can you calm down.' I didn't know he was gonna post it. I just thought he was gonna be a dad."

Blueface Faces Backlash for Posting Son's Hernia

Back on Sept. 24, Blueface shared a since-deleted photo of his newborn son's hernia on X, formerly known as Twitter. He captioned the post, "This what my son d**k look like and she worried about me and lil baby c*ck like bih get our son c*ck right then do what you want."

The following day, Blue claimed he was hacked. Chrisean Rock lashed out at Blueface for the post a couple days later and dissed Blue in a song for the incident. She later claimed she would press charges.

In Blueface's recent interview on The Jason Lee Show, Blue admitted to posting the photo, saying he did so to expose Chrisean for taking too long to get the surgery.

Read More: Blueface Tells Wild Story of How Jaidyn Alexis Walked in on Him and Chrisean Rock Having Sex

See Chrisean Rock giving the whole story of why Blueface posted their son's hernia photo.

Watch the Clip From Chrisean Rock's Upcoming Interview on The Jason Lee Show