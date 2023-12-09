Chrisean Rock Posts Video of Blueface Being Recorded on the Phone Trying to Take Her Son

Chrisean Rock has posted a video of Blueface being recorded on the phone trying to take her son away from the babysitter.

On Saturday (Dec. 9), Chrisean Rock jumped on X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared a video of herself who appears to be driving in her car at 160 miles per hour in a rush to get to her son, Chrisean Jr. In the clip, which can be viewed below, Blueface can be heard arguing with Marsh, who was babysitting, as he attempts to take her son from Chrisean’s home.

Blue eventually talks to Chrisean and questions her why is his newborn child with another man at 4 a.m. Chrisean tells him that she's been in the studio recording and that she's now driving back home. That bit of information doesn't sit well with Blueface and the next thing we hear is the rapper arguing with Marsh and is holding the baby and leaving the residence.

In the caption of the post, Chrisean explains what is happening in the video. She writes:

"I'm pushing 160 on the high way to get to my son Chrisean jr. Blueface at penthouse drunk 4am in the morning blowing up my phone to get p***y he go get my baby out of spite cuz I'm with ksuave at the studio putting a verse on cloud 9 remix. [M]arsh lives with me so they at home while blue breaking in the crib to steal my child to get me to him so he can slap tf out of me for being with ksuave. Marsh continues to not leave the baby side because I still don’t know where he’s taking my child! Who want part 2pf the video I have receipts of the whole night [loudly crying emoji]. [Remind] you my baby got no clothes on [when] he took my son then he drunk driving crashing in s**t. [L]ord pls protect us from this demon Blueface you are a demon! [five loudly crying emojis]."

A couple days after the incident, Blueface admitted to Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee that he did take Chrisean Jr. from the babysitter.

"I knew the baby was by himself," he told Jason. "Basically, I go over there, and go into the f**king room, Jason, and it's Marsh, her son, two other kids and the baby all on a blowup mattress on the floor."

Blueface said when Marsh could not give him an answer on Chrisean's whereabouts, he grabbed the baby and left.

Blueface Claims He's Not the Father of Chrisean Rock's Child

All of this baby mama drama comes as Blueface revealed that he did a DNA test on Chrisean Jr. and now claims that he is not the father of the child.

"Tell me why I snook an swab this baby dna test results came in….iam not the father smh [person facepalm emoji][.] "It's a bitter sweat feeling cus I was coming around to it but definitely in my best interest [prayer hands emoji] thank you Jesus [smiley face emoji]," Blue posted on his X account, which can be viewed below.

"I can't even pretend like im not happy as hell," he added.

Overall, Blue's posts reflect his gratitude for the test results and finding closure with Chrisean. But we don't think it's over between the tumultuous couple.

See Chrisean Rock's video of Blueface taking her baby away from her babysitter below.

