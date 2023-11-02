Chrisean Rock Claims She Threw Her Phone at Coi Leray’s Face for Being Fake

Chrisean Rock claims she threw her phone at Coi Leray's face during a tense encounter with Coi earlier this year.

Chrisean Rock Recounts Contentious Encounter With Coi Leray

On Wednesday (Nov. 1), The Jason Lee Show aired its new episode with Chrisean Rock where she talks about surviving abuse, postpartum, Lil Baby rumors and of course her volatile relationship with her child's father, Blueface. During the over two-hour sit-down, Chrisean revealed she once almost got into a fight with Coi Leray after Coi allegedly tried to get with Blueface and ghosted her on a song.

"I thought she wanted to do a collab on some music, but really she was just trying to out me out the plan and bag my n***a and some other s**t," Chrisean said around the 2:01:40-mark of the interview below. "I'm like, 'You can have [him], I just want the verse.'...We fell out because she wanted what she wanted. She had a hidden agenda when she hung out with me."

Chrisean went on to say she came face-to-face with Coi while on a tour bus with GloRilla earlier this year while Chrisean was still pregnant.

"[Coi] in everybody face," Chrisean continued. "She know we not cool. You can ask anybody that was right there. N***a, I took out my phone, I'll buy a new one, I threw that b***h at her face...She just wanna sit in my face and smile. I ain't know what it was. But I didn't give a f**k what it was."

Chrisean Rock Tells Whole Story Behind Hernia Photo

Elsewhere in the interview, Chrisean gave the origin story behind the viral photo of her son's hernia that Blueface posted on social media last month.

"That's his son, yo," Chrisean responded when asked why she sent Blueface the photo in the first place. "He texting my phone about bulls**t. 'You doing this! You doing this! Lil Baby! Lil Baby!' I'm like, 'Bro, your son is about to go under [anesthesia] for a big hernia. Can I at least get a little bit...Do you care about our son's life right now? This is what it looks like. I'm not capping. Can you calm down.' I didn't know he was gonna post it. I just thought he was gonna be a dad."

See Chrisean Rock recounting her contentious encounter with Coi Leray below.

Watch Chrisean Rock's Interview on The Jason Lee Show