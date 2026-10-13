Chrisean Rock Upgrades Blueface Tattoo on Her Face After Starting Removal Process

Chrisean Rock has refreshed her face tattoo of Blueface after previously beginning the process to remove it, and even added some of his more recent tattoos to the portrait.

On Tuesday (Oct. 13), tattoo artist Nihat Uzuntepe shared photos and videos of the updated ink in a post to Instagram. The refresh comes amid the explosive couple's recent reunion, which culminated in an engagement this week.

Chrisean got the massive face ink in 2024, adding to a collection of over seven tattoos of Blue on her body in the form of his face or name. And though the Baltimore native started covering or removing some of them during their split in 2025, including two tattoo removal sessions for the face portrait, the ink is now back in full force.

The updated tattoo features some of the various logos Blueface inked on his face while in prison from 2024 to 2025, including the Louis Vuitton logo, the Chase logo and the MLB logo.

Early Monday morning (Oct. 12), Blue proposed to Chrisean at Problem Lounge in Scottsdale, Ariz., according to TMZ. Footage of the proposal shows the couple in a crowded club, when bottle service women surround their section with a big sign that reads, "Will You Marry Me?" A surprised but elated Chrisean happily accepted.

The proposal comes weeks after Blue broke up with his latest girlfriend, Nevaeh Akira, who gave birth to the rapper's namesake back in August. A few weeks after their breakup drama, Chrisean was back in the picture and has been live streaming with him daily since then.

Check out the refreshed ink up close below.

See Chrisean Rock's Refreshed Blueface Portrait Tattoo

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