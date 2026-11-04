Blueface feels like all the mothers of his children are "delusional" and shared messages from all three women to state his case, but Jaidyn Alexis is firing back.

On Tuesday (Nov. 3), Blueface shared alleged texts from Jaidyn, Chrisean Rock and Nevaeh Akirah on his Instagram Story, writing "delusional" over each screenshot.

In Jaidyn's alleged texts, she's trying to get Blue to leave wherever he was to meet up with her to sleep with him. In Nevaeh's alleged texts, she's telling Blue to stay away from her and their newborn son, calling him a liar and noting that Chrisean hangs out with other men so she should be allowed to as well.

"I see it's no problem for the b**ch you got tatted on u to f**k with other ni**as in ur face and u go back into hers so it shouldn't be a problem for me to do it," she wrote. "Sh*t u still gon be around."

She also called out how Blue has been moving back and forth between all of them, writing, "F**k all this rotation sh*t I rather be alone. Seriously idc."

In Rock's alleged texts, where Blue appeared to respond the most, he accuses her of being with another man and tells her to stay with him and not to call him while she's with someone else. Rock denied she was with anyone in her response.

After catching wind of his posts, Jaidyn later fired back in a livestream alongside Blue's own mother, claiming the "Thotiana" rapper texted her that he doesn't like the other two and hates their cooking.

Check out the messages Blue shared below, as well as Jaidyn's response.

See Blueface's Alleged Texts From His Three Baby Mothers and Jaidyn Alexis' Reply

See Rappers Who Have A Lot of Kids