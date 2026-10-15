Blueface Shows Off Fresh Touch-Up of His Face Tattoos of Benjamin Franklin Portrait, Casino Chips and Maybach Emblem

Blueface decided to refresh a few of the many logos and images tattooed on his face this week, including the large Benjamin Franklin portrait on his left cheek.

On Wednesday (Oct. 14), Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Nihat Uzuntepe showed off the refreshed ink, which in addition to Ben included the number 100, casino chips, the Maybach emblem on Blue's chin and the Bentley logo (with a C replacing the B because of his Crip affiliation) on the right side of his jaw.

The refresh happened in the same session that Chrisean Rock updated her face tattoo of Blueface after previously going through two laser sessions to remove it.

Rock got the massive face ink in 2024, adding to a collection of over seven tattoos of Blue on her body in the form of his face or name. She started covering and removing some during their split in 2025, but she's since reversed course now that they're back together.

During that time , Blue was dating Nevaeh Akira, and the pair welcomed his namesake back in August. However, they broke up shortly afterward and he rekindled with Rock almost immediately after. Things have progressed quickly since then and early Monday morning (Oct. 12), Blue proposed to the Baltimore native at Problem Lounge in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Footage of the proposal shows the couple in a crowded club, when bottle service women surround their section with a big sign that reads, "Will You Marry Me?" A surprised but elated Chrisean happily accepted.

Check out Blueface's updated face tattoos below.

See Blueface's Updated Face Ink

See Rappers Who Have A Lot of Kids