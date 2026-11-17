Blueface and Nevaeh's son took part in an Ifá ceremony with Nevaeh this week.

On Monday (Nov. 16), Nevaeh shared a carousel of photos and videos from the ceremony, which is a sacred three-day ritual in the traditional Yoruba religion of West Africa that connects a participant with their life path and the deity Orunmila. Dade County Tarzan, a viral content creator and rapper whose interests include animals and Afro-Caribbean spiritual traditions like Santeria, also shared a post from the day, as he joined the ceremony as well.

The clips shared show a man passing a dead bird over Nevaeh's body, who is dressed in all white, while she is holding Jonathan Jr. and praying. Her son from a prior relationship was with her as well.

"It's bigger than religion," she captioned her post. "It's about family, respect, loyalty, character, and keeping our traditions alive. Ifá is a journey we walk with purpose. Ashe! me and my babies needed this so bad , no more worries. Proud of our roots, our elders, and the legacy we continue to build through Ifá. Ashe!"

Jonathan Jr. was born in August, making the baby just shy of three months old. Blueface and Nevaeh split less than a month after his arrival, with the rapper rekindling his relationship with ex-girlfriend Chrisean Rock shortly afterward. The two even got engaged in October, but called it quits less than two weeks later. Since then, Blue has seemingly been bouncing between both women, reuniting with Nevaeh and their son before popping back up with Chrisean again.

Check out photos and videos from the Ifá ceremony below.

Watch Blueface and Nevaeh's Son Take Part in an Ifá Ceremony

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