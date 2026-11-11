Chrisean Rock Completely Covers Blueface Tattoo on Her Cheek

Chrisean Rock completely covers the Blueface tattoo on her cheek.

It looks like the reality-TV star-turned boxer is finally moving on from Blueface. On Tuesday (Nov. 10), Chrisean hired a tattoo artist to cover up her massive Blueface tattoo on her face and it was all captured on her Kick livestream.

"I didn't want to get it in the first place, but I gotta move on,” she said during her six-hour session. "I'm focusing on God and that's it," she added.

The 26-year-old athlete had Blue’s portrait covered with a few flower designs that took up half of her face. However, Chrisean had to stop the session because she couldn't take the pain, but the tat is nearly complete.

Chrisean's tattoo cover-up comes a few days after Blueface covered his "Chrisean" tattoo on his upper back with a image of the White House. The on-again-off-again couple broke up after only two weeks following their engagement in October.

Things started to go downhill after Blue was released from jail, where he had been arrested for allegedly obstructing or delaying a police investigation following a swatting incident involving him and Chrisean. Tensions escalated during a heated argument when Chrisean reportedly taunted, "That's why you went to jail!"— a comment Blue claimed marked the beginning of the end for their relationship.

You can watch Chrisean's full six-hour tattoo session on Kick.com.

See Chrisean Rock's New Tattoo That Completely Covers Her Massive Blueface Tattoo

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