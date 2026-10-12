Blueface Proposes to Chrisean Rock in the Club, She Says Yes

Blueface proposes to Chrisean Rock in the club and she says yes.

Blue and Chrisean's relationship continues to take wild turns. Early Monday morning (Oct. 12), the rapper proposed to Chrisean at Problem Lounge in Scottsdale, Ariz., according to TMZ. Footage of the proposal shows the couple in a crowded club, when bottle service women surprise Chrisean with a big sign that reads, "Will You Mary Me?" Chrisean is totally surprised. Instead of standing up and letting Blueface get on one knee and propose traditionally, she continues to try to sit down.

Blueface eventually asks, "Yes or no?" And Chrisean says yes.

The proposal comes weeks after Blue broke up with his latest girlfriend, Nevaeh, who gave birth to the rapper's namesake back in August. Blue called it quits with Nevaeh in September for initially refusing to come clean about her YoungBoy Never Broke Again tattoo. Nevaeh continued to stay at Blueface's house but said she would move out by November. A few weeks after the Nevaeh breakup drama, Blueface took Chrisean back.

"If she ain’t gone by the time I get home I hope she can fight real good," Blueface tweeted, referencing the possibility of a squabble between the women if Nevaeh hasn't left his residence when he arrives with Chrisean.

Blue appeared to throw shade at Nevaeh on livestream after asking for Chrisean's hand in marriage.

"Ha. You mad!" he repeated, while getting sloppy kisses from Chrisean.

Check out Blueface proposing to Chrisean Rock in the club below.

Watch Blueface Propose to Chrisean Rock

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