Blueface Arrested at Gunpoint While On Livestream for Obstructing Police Investigation

Blueface gets arrested at gunpoint while on livestream for obstructing a police investigation.

On Monday night (Oct. 19), Blueface, Chrisean and friends donned costumes and went out to eat at Yard House in Santa Clarita, Calif., when police ran down on them in the parking lot. The incident was captured in real time on livestream and shows several officers with their guns drawn. The Los Angeles rapper is clearly agitated and at first bucks back at the police and does not follow their orders.

"He got a gun pointed at us, what the f**k we gonna be calm for?" Blue yells back at the police, who warn him that he could be arrested. "We are not gonna be calm with guns in our face, bro."

"F**k you," Blue adds, with his arms raised. "If I pointed a gun at you, I bet you wouldn't listen."

Blue is eventually taken into custody. All this occurs while Chrisean is holding Chrisean Jr. nearby.

According to TMZ, police were called ot the scene about a man pointing a gun at someone. After Blue is in custody, officers give Chrisean the rapper's jewelry and notify her that Blue is being arrested for delaying and obstructing a police investigation.

A short time after the incident, paramedics and CPS arrived at Blueface's house due to an apparent swatting call.

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Blueface's team for comment.

Watch Blueface's Being Arrested at Gunpoint

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