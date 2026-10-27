Blueface Reunites With Nevaeh and Their Son After Chrisean Rock Breakup

Blueface has reunited with his off-and-on girlfriend Nevaeh, and their newborn son following his explosive breakup with Chrisean Rock.

On Monday (Oct. 26), Blue jumped on his Kick livestream and showed viewers he's on daddy duty with his latest kid, chatting with Nevaeh. "Chat, look who it is," he said, obviously referring to his ex. "She's back, so she's not a bum anymore."

Although Nevaeh seemed to be glad to have Blue around again, she insisted they hadn't officially gotten back together after splitting up a few months back. "I'm back?" Nevaeh questioned. "What the f**k does that mean? No! I'm not."

However, the pair later admitted that they had already hooked up since their reunion, playfully teasing that each had begged to get back together.

Later on Blue's livestream, the "Thotiana" creator took Nevaeh out for dinner before heading back to his place to play video games together. You can catch the full stream over on Blue's Kick channel.

Their reunion comes after Blueface and Chrisean had a tumultuous breakup last week. On Oct. 21, the on-again-off-again couple got into a heated argument on their Kick livestream following the Los Angeles rapper's release from jail, where he was arrested for allegedly delaying or obstructing a police investigation after the couple was swatted.

Rock would later reveal on her livestream that their argument was over Blue being clingy and controlling. Meanwhile, on Blue's livestream, he accuses Rock of being clingy and constantly making him angry.

See Blueface and Nevaeh in much happier times below.

See Blueface Spending Time With Nevaeh and Their Son on His Livestream

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