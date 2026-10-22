Blueface and Chrisean Rock have called it quits for now, following an explosive argument less than two weeks after the pair got engaged.

On Wednesday (Oct. 21), the on-again-off-again couple got into it following Blue's release from jail earlier in the week, where he was arrested for allegedly delaying or obstructing a police investigation after the couple was swatted. According to Blue, Rock commented, "That's why you went to jail!" in an argument afterward, and it was all downhill from there.

During their fight, which was streamed live on Kick, Blue asked Rock to leave his room as he wanted to vent to the chat, but Rock refused. Instead, she kept insisting Blue "calm down," which though he was initially pretty mild-mannered, he quickly ramped up following one too many "calm down"s.

The result was Blue shoving Rock, and she eventually left the room. At that point, he told the chat, "She think she run something, she control something. You think the program finna change for you?"

He then revisited the "That's why you went to jail" quote, and said, "I equate that to if something tragic happened to you in your life and a muthaf**ka tried to validate that. What? that sounds like you got a little satisfaction. [That comment] just f**ked my whole state of mind up with her. What do you mean by that? You're happy about that? That validated you? Her telling me that earlier let me know that b**ch is here to prove a point."

Rock later shared her side of the story on her own live stream, saying it's over and venting that despite Blue being so clingy that he asks her to wipe him after going to the bathroom, he instead calls her clingy.

In another stream discussing the situation, Blue went further into why he can't be with Rock any longer.

"Just talking while I'm talking and sh*t. B**ch, shut the f**k up! B**ch let me talk! You not even saying sh*t," he told the chat. "I can't do that sh*t for years and years, chat. That's for sure gonna end in domestic violence. I'll pass. I identify with that."

He continued: "She doesn't know how to calm me down. She actually hypes me up a little too f**king much. It's just not a good mixture for me. I've grown up a little bit. See sh*t before it happens. I don't want that to happen."

Check out the clips of the pair arguing below as well as each of them giving their respective takes on the situation.

See Blueface and Chrisean Rock Argue and Hear Blue's Side

Hear Chrisean Rock's Side of Her Argument With Blueface

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