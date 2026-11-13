Chrisean Rock Punches Adam22 After He Makes a Joke About Her Parenting at Wild’n Out Show

Chrisean Rock punched Adam22 several times in the head after the podcast host made a joke about Rock's parenting during a live Wild ’N Out show.

On Thursday (Nov. 12), Nick Cannon's improv comedy tour, Wild '’N Out Live: The Next Generation, made its way to Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. During the popular roast battle segment, Adam went up against Wild ’N Out cast member Justina Valentine, but ended up making a joke about Rock, who was actually on his team.

"Justina, your BBL, that’s embarrassing/But that's nothing compared to Chrisean Rock's parenting," Adam said on the mic.

Adam's turn was finished at that point, but as he went to return to the back of the stage, Chrisean came around from the side and punched him multiple times in the head before casually walking off.

Later that night, Adam went on social media while holding an ice pack to his jaw. He discussed the incident and revealed that Rock already had a disdain for him because of prior comments he's made about her parenting.

"I was attacked, brutally, earlier tonight," he began. "I know a lot of you guys are probably gonna think this is pretty funny, and as much as I seem to be speaking okay right now, my jaw is incredibly swollen."

Adam also revealed he's considering legal action because Chrisean participates in professional boxing.

Check out the video of Chrisean punching Adam22 below, as well as the initial joke that set her off.

Watch Chrisean Rock Punch Adam22

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