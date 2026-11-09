Blueface Gets White House Tattoo to Cover Up Chrisean Rock’s Name on His Back

Blueface has officially covered his tattoo of Chrisean Rock's name on his back amid their latest split.

On Saturday (Nov. 7), Blue showed off the updated ink on his live stream, turning around to reveal a photo of the White House on his upper back.

"It's still peeling, chat, so don't judge it," he told the viewers as he previewed the tattoo.

Separately on her own live stream, Chrisean revealed she too plans to cover the massive Blueface portrait on her face she'd recently updated.

The on-again-off-again couple called it quits last month just two weeks after getting engaged. The pair had gotten into it following Blue's release from a brief stint in jail, where he was arrested for allegedly delaying or obstructing a police investigation after he and Chrisean were swatted. According to Blue, Rock commented, "That's why you went to jail!" in an argument afterward, and it was all downhill from there.

In a later live stream, Blue went into detail about why he couldn't be with Rock any longer.

"Just talking while I'm talking and sh*t. B**ch, shut the f**k up! B**ch let me talk! You not even saying sh*t," he told the chat. "I can't do that sh*t for years and years, chat. That's for sure gonna end in domestic violence. I'll pass. I identify with that."

He continued: "She doesn't know how to calm me down. She actually hypes me up a little too f**king much. It's just not a good mixture for me. I've grown up a little bit. See sh*t before it happens. I don't want that to happen."

The pair have since been spotted together since then in between Blue reconnecting with ex Nevaeh Akirah, but neither has indicated they've rekindled their relationship.

Check out what Blueface's former Chrisean tattoo looks like now below.

See Blueface's Covered Chrisean Tattoo

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