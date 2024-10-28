A New Chris Brown Documentary Includes a Woman Who Accused Him of Rape Recounting the Incident on Diddy’s Yacht

A new Chris Brown documentary features a woman who accused the singer of rape recounting her story of allegedly being sexually assaulted by Brown on Diddy's yacht in 2020.

Jane Doe Speaks Out in New Documentary

On Sunday (Oct. 27), the new documentary Chris Brown: A History of Violence premiered on Investigation Discovery. The new documentary highlights the singer's past legal issues—specifically his charge for assaulting Rihanna in 2009—as well as delving into more allegations. In one section, a woman who goes by Jane Doe that previously sued the singer recounts allegedly being raped by Brown at a party on Star Island on Diddy's yacht.

The woman, who sued Brown in 2022, claims she ran into Brown at the party and they struck up a conversation about her aspiring dance career. After consuming multiple drinks given to her by Brown, she claims she became drowsy.

"I remember I did lay back and I’m like, 'Why can’t I get up?'" she said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Next thing I know he was on top of me and I couldn’t move and I said 'no' and then I felt him… next thing I knew he was inside me."

Jane Doe has not accused Diddy of any wrongdoing.

XXL has reached out to Chris Brown's reps and Diddy's reps for comment.

Jane Doe initially sued Chris Brown back in January of 2022. In the suit, Doe claims Brown ejaculated inside of her during the incident and called her the next day and demanded she take a Plan B contraceptive.

Brown responded to the allegation on Instagram, "I hope y’all see this pattern of [cap]," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "Whenever I’m releasing music or projects, 'THEY' try to pull some real bullsh*t."

In March of 2022, Doe’s attorney, Ariel E. Mitchell, reportedly removed herself from the case after it was reported the Miami Police recovered texts from Doe's phone where she calls the singer "babe" and texted him "Missing u" a day after the alleged rape. However, Mitchell has confirmed to THR that she is back on the case.