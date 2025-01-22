Chris Brown Files $500 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Warner Bros. Discovery Over Sexual Assault Claims in Documentary

Chris Brown is suing Warner Bros. Discovery for $500 million for defamation over sexual assault claims made about the singer in the documentary Chris Brown: A History of Violence.

Chis Brown Files Massive Lawsuit

On Tuesday (Jan. 21), CB announced he is taking WBD to court via a press release shared on Chris' Instagram page.

"Despite being notified of the false and misleading narrative accusing Mr. Brown of heinous acts, including sexual assault and evidence tampering—allegations that had been discredited in court and dismissed as baseless—the defendants released the documentary on October 27, 2024 without regard for Mr. Brown, prioritizing profits over journalistic integrity," the memo reads below. "In doing so, they sensationalized debunked claims to drive viewership and revenue, recklessly damaging Mr. Brown’s reputation and spreading false information to the public. To be clear, Mr. Brown has never been found at fault for any type of sexual crime."

In particular, Brown's lawsuit cites the allegations made by Chantel Daisia Frank in the documentary. Frank sued the singer in January of 2022, claiming she was sexually assaulted by Brown on Diddy's yachty in 2021. The lawsuit was later dismissed without prejudice, which means it can be filed again.

"These include accusations of violent and criminal acts, such as alleged sexual assault and evidence tampering—claims that have been discredited, dismissed by the courts, or outright fabricated," the lawsuit reads.

Chris Brown is seeking $500 million in damages.

XXL has reached out to Chris Brown's attorney and Warner Bros. Discovery for comment.

Check out Chris Brown's press release below.

See Chris Brown Announcing He Is Suing Warner Bros. Discovery