These Are the Catchiest Hip-Hop Songs You’re Annoyed You Can’t Get Out of Your Head

A great hip-hop song isn't complete without a memorable hook that works its way into your brain.

Many of these songs have hooks and choruses so catchy that you have it seems like you have no choice but to sing along no matter where you're at. Then there are other songs that can be annoying because they are so memorable that they linger in your head for days.

For example, who can forget Lil Nas X's Grammy Award-winning hit "Old Town Road"? Hate it or love it, the banjo playing and the chorus, "Yeah, I'm gonna take my horse to the Old Town Road/I'm gonna ride ’til I can't no more," made it one of the most ubiquitous songs in rap history. Now, it's also the most certified song in RIAA history at 14-times diamond.

Then there's Megan Thee Stallion's latest single "Body." The 2019 XXL Freshman's song, from her Good News album. The "Body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody/Ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody" hook will be remembered by her dedicated fans for many years to come.

Another track like DaBaby's 2019 hit single, "Suge," had everyone singing along with the North Carolina rap superstar when it arrived two years ago. The song's bouncy groove makes anyone nod their head, but it's the chorus that gets stuck there after a first listen. "I go where I want, I'm good (Good)/Play if you want, let's do it (Ha!)/I'm a young CEO, Suge (Yeah)/Yeah, yeah," DaBaby raps on the song.

And then there's Tupac Shakur's classic 1995 track "California Love," which had everyone throwing their W's up when it arrived over two decades ago. The song's repetitive piano groove, Roger Troutman's talkbox vocals and ’Pac's boastful rhymes make it a song destined to never be forgotten.

So with that, XXL wanted to highlight some of the catchiest hip-hop songs that you're annoyed that you can't get out of your head. Check them out below.