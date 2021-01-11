These Are the Catchiest Hip-Hop Songs You’re Annoyed You Can’t Get Out of Your Head
A great hip-hop song isn't complete without a memorable hook that works its way into your brain.
Many of these songs have hooks and choruses so catchy that you have it seems like you have no choice but to sing along no matter where you're at. Then there are other songs that can be annoying because they are so memorable that they linger in your head for days.
For example, who can forget Lil Nas X's Grammy Award-winning hit "Old Town Road"? Hate it or love it, the banjo playing and the chorus, "Yeah, I'm gonna take my horse to the Old Town Road/I'm gonna ride ’til I can't no more," made it one of the most ubiquitous songs in rap history. Now, it's also the most certified song in RIAA history at 14-times diamond.
Then there's Megan Thee Stallion's latest single "Body." The 2019 XXL Freshman's song, from her Good News album. The "Body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody/Ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody" hook will be remembered by her dedicated fans for many years to come.
Another track like DaBaby's 2019 hit single, "Suge," had everyone singing along with the North Carolina rap superstar when it arrived two years ago. The song's bouncy groove makes anyone nod their head, but it's the chorus that gets stuck there after a first listen. "I go where I want, I'm good (Good)/Play if you want, let's do it (Ha!)/I'm a young CEO, Suge (Yeah)/Yeah, yeah," DaBaby raps on the song.
And then there's Tupac Shakur's classic 1995 track "California Love," which had everyone throwing their W's up when it arrived over two decades ago. The song's repetitive piano groove, Roger Troutman's talkbox vocals and ’Pac's boastful rhymes make it a song destined to never be forgotten.
So with that, XXL wanted to highlight some of the catchiest hip-hop songs that you're annoyed that you can't get out of your head. Check them out below.
"Body"Megan Thee Stallion
The hook of Megan Thee Stallion's "Body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody/Ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody" on her track "Body" gets stuck like glue.
"Old Town Road"Lil Nas X
Hate it or love it, when you hear Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus sing the chorus, “Yeah, I'm gonna take my horse to the Old Town Road/I'm gonna ride ’til I can't no more" on "Old Town Road," you can’t help but hum along and do a two-step as much as you try to keep your feet still.
"Suge (Yea Yea)"DaBaby
DaBaby's track "Suge" has a bouncy groove that will make you nod your head, but it's the popular chorus that will have it stuck there.
"Gucci Gang"Lil Pump
Lil Pump’s song might be annoying to some rap fans, but it’s hard to resist repeating his “Gucci gang, Gucci gang” chorus over and over again.
"Slim Shady"Eminem
You can't help but sing-along right with Eminem when the lyrics “’Cause I'm Slim Shady, yes, I'm the real Shady/All you other Slim Shadys are just imitating/So won't the real Slim Shady please stand up/Please stand up, please stand up?” sound off.
"Miami"Will Smith
Will Smith’s anthem for the M-I-A is a party rock anthem, but that hook won't stop playing in your brain after a first listen.
"Lucid Dreams"Juice Wrld
The late Juice Wrld's song "Lucid Dreams," about a relationship that is no more, features a tranquil guitar groove and lyrics "I still see your shadows in my room" that keeps the track on repeat.
"My Humps"Black Eyed Peas
Black Eyed Peas delivered a memorable jam with "My Humps" and Fergie’s sing-song raps about her lady lumps won't go away once this song plays.
"Get Ur Freak On"Missy Elliott
Missy Elliott's 2001 song "Get Ur Freak On" has two things we can't resist: the repetitive bhangra elements and the infectious hook. “Go, get your freak on/Go, getcha getcha getcha getcha getcha freak on,” Missy encourages on the hook.
"Welcome to the Party"Pop Smoke
Pop Smoke’s drill banger "Welcome to the Party" is an automatic party-starter. As much as rhyming, "Baby, welcome to the party/I'm off the molly, the Xan, the lean/That's why I'm movin' retarded," can be excessive for any occasion, it's the right time when you're in a lit mood.
"Baby Got Back"Sir Mix-A-Lot
Sir Mix-A-Lot’s 1992 booty anthem is still great over two decades later, no matter how much it gets stuck in your head. And you can't forget his proclamation: “I like big butts and I can not lie/You other brothers can't deny/That when a girl walks in with an itty bitty waist/And a round thing in your face/You get sprung.” Where’s the lie?
"My Type"Saweetie
Saweetie’s hit song "My Type" was one of the biggest summertime anthems of 2020. While most guys aren't looking for a "rich nigga, eight-figure," it's hard to deny how memorable that hook is no matter what gender you identify as.
"The Box"Roddy Ricch
The repetitive "Ehh Errr" throughout Roddy Ricch's "The Box" is still ringing in our ears two years later.
"Hustlin'"Rick Ross
This is an oldie but goodie. Rick Ross' get-money anthem features the memorable hook, "Every day I'm hustlin'," so it's impossible for hustlers on the grind to ever get this out of their psyche.
"Starships"Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj has made dozens of bangers in her career, and when it comes to catchy hooks, she's the queen. Guarantee you'll still be spitting the lyrics of "Starships were meant to fly/Hands up and touch the sky," on her hit track "Starships" on Saturday after bumping it on Monday.
"Many Men"50 Cent
50 Cent has plenty of memorable songs. For "Many Men," we're sticking with the melodic piano groove and the cautionary "Many, many, many, many men/Wish death ’pon me/" chorus that has taken up residence in our brains for decades.
"California Love"Tupac Shakur featuring Dr. Dre
It's Tupac Shakur's boastful raps, the repetitive piano groove and Roger Troutman's talk box vocals for us on "California Love." California sure knows how to party and even if you don't live on the West, you're still singing this track like you do.
"Bodak Yellow"Cardi B
Cardi B's 2017 hit "Bodak Yellow" is bold, and her braggadocios lyrics are destined to never be forgotten. Four years later, and everyone is still rapping with their whole chest, "Said little bitch, you can't fuck with me/If you wanted to/These expensive, these is red bottoms/These is bloody shoes."
"In My Feelings"Drake
Drake's 2018 song “In My Feelings” stuck around well after it's No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 achievement due to the viral dance it spawned, but the sing-song chorus of “Kiki, do you love me? Are you riding?” has kept it on the tip of everybody's lips for well over three years.
"Jesus Walks"Kanye West
The charging drums and inspirational chorus of "Jesus walk/God show me the way because the devil tryna’ break me down” makes Kanye West’s “Jesus Walks” one song that is equal parts amazing and annoying that it won't leave your brain.
"Ooouuu"Young M.A
"These haters on my body, shake ’em off" and the repetitive "Ooouuu" of Young M.A's smash song make this an unforgettable anthem.
"Move BitchLudacris
Ludacris' club hit "Move Bitch" will make you throw them ’bows, but it’s the aggressive chant, “Move, bitch! Get out the way/Get out the way, bitch, get out the way” that will forever be stuck in your head.