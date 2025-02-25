Cardi B’s $4 Million Victory Against Blogger Tasha K Is a Legal Lesson for Other Bloggers Spewing Lies

Cardi B's $4 million victory against blogger Tasha K should be a lesson learned for bloggers who spread lies.

Judge Orders Tasha K to Go on Payment Plan

On Monday (Feb. 24), Rolling Stone reported a bankruptcy judge ordered a payment plan be put in place so Tasha K can pay out the $3.8 million she owes the Bronx, N.Y. rapper. Tasha will now have to pay Cardi $1.178 million in the next five years. The judgment will be paid out in monthly installments. In the first year, Tasha will have to pay Cardi $176,532, with the yearly amount escalating until the total is paid off. After that, the remaining portion of the debt still has to be paid off, XXL has confirmed.

In addition, Tasha K, born Latasha Kebe, agreed to refrain from saying or publishing anything "derogatory, disparaging, or defamatory" about the Invasion of Privacy rapper.

"Today marks the end of a multi-year long chapter of lies, deception, and fraudulent conveyance on the part of Tasha K, her husband, and their entities," Cardi B's lawyer Lisa Moore said in a statement to Rolling Stone. "We are thrilled to put in place such an incredibly unprecedented and protective plan for Cardi. I assume you will see the debtor and her swill counsel selling this as a win. Trust me, for all of the reasons in the plan we insisted on to protect our client, that is not the case."

Tasha K's attorney, Chad Van Horn, has offered the following statement to XXL about the ruling.

"Ms. Kebe obtained terms that structured the repayment of a portion of the defamation judgment and for other general unsecured creditors over five years," the statement reads. "In line with the confirmed plan, the unsecured creditors will receive approximately 30.1% of their allowed claims. By reaching this agreement, all parties can avoid prolonged litigation—fulfilling bankruptcy’s essential purpose. This resolution also enables Ms. Kebe to focus on her work while repaying creditors in an organized manner."

XXL has reached out to Cardi B's camp for comment.

Cardi B Thinks Tasha K Is Hiding Money

Cardi B sued Tasha K for defamation in 2019 after the gossip vlogger posted a video accusing Cardi of prostitution and doing drugs. Cardi B came out victorious in January of 2022 and was awarded over $3.8 million. Since the judgment, Tasha has complained about financial struggles, leading to her filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2023. Last January, Cardi accused Taska K of hiding money in offshore accounts to avoid having to pay.

The situation should be an eye-opening moment for bloggers who disseminate untruths for clicks. Cardi isn't the only big-name rapper to take someone to court for wild comments. In 2022, Nicki Minaj sued gossip blogger Marley Green for calling the rapper a "cokehead." They settled the suit last August, with Green having to retract her statements.