Cardi B Says Rappers Who Drink Lean, Smoke Weed and ‘Wanna Die’ Ruined the Club Experience

Cardi B has some thoughts about the music being played in the clubs these days and feels she's what the club scene is currently missing.

In an Instagram Live that Cardi did recently, which began circulating online this morning (Nov. 1), the Grammy Award-winning artist is weighing in on the type of music that other rappers are producing, saying that isn't what the people prefer to listen to. She also suggests that these rhymers consume too many drugs—lean and marijuana, specifically—and don't place as much value on their lives.

"I know what niggas is missing in the club, me," Bardi began. "They missing me, they missing my music. And now that I'm in the game and everything and I be seeing all these muthafuckas on Twitter like, 'You need to have rap, you need to have bars, you need to have this...' I want to make music to turn the fuck up. ’Cause when I go to the club, that's what niggas wanna hear. Niggas ain't hearing no...I feel like we keep hearing the same song over and over and over again."

She continued, "These rappers nowadays, all of them wanna die. They all wanna die. All these niggas need to stop doing lean and smoking weed. You know, this the thing about these rappers, right? They get money and they start buying too much muthafuckin' weed, and too much lean and they make that slow shit. The club needs me. The strippers need me. The hoes need me. The muthafuckin' get-money niggas need me."

Cardi B then added, "I wanna shake my ass."

While the Bronx rapper's opinion may spark controversy with fans in the rap community, she has the track record to prove that her songs are club bangers and streaming favorites, hence her success stats.

Her breakout hit, "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)," peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and held down a spot on the chart for 35 weeks. Her more recent releases like "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion also topped the chart and spent 24 weeks on the Hot 100. Cardi's single "Up," which arrived in March of this year, snagged the No. 1 spot as well and was on the charts for 20 weeks.

According to RIAA, "Bodak Yellow" has also gone diamond, or sold 10 million units, while "WAP" is six-times platinum and "Up" has achieved double-platinum status. And that's only a few of Cardi B's records.

It's unclear when she'll be dropping her sophomore album, the follow-up to her debut, Invasion of Privacy, but she did become a mother of two recently, which is likely putting off the LP for a little while.