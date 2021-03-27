Cardi B Responds to Rumor Eminem Shot Down Her Feature Request – ‘Ya Makin Sh!t Up’

Cardi B is refuting a rumor that Eminem refused to hop on a track on her forthcoming album.

On Wednesday (March 24), Twitter user @plutovenom posted an "inside report" claiming Shady recently shot down a feature request from the Bronx rapper. The tweet quoted the Detroit rap veteran's reason for not wanting to be on the song as, “[Cardi] doesn’t care about the culture or her craft.” The following day, Bardi set the record straight.

"BIG LIES," she replied to the post. "I get off the internet and ya makin shit up. I haven’t sent no songs to no artist yet. Love his work and much respect.This don’t even make sense." She added, "Since they like to make up LIES about me cause their so obsessed just know this .. y’all laughing about this fake rumor but wait until y’all see these next collabs."

She later reposted a fan's tweet urging people not to put an unsuspecting Em into the internet lies. "Whatever type of 'dislike' you have for Cardi, leave Eminem out of it! This man is minding his gotdamn business," the tweet reads.

Cardi's new LP is one of the most anticipated albums of 2021. Her sophomore LP has been spearheaded by the hits singles "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion and "Up," both of which have peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Cardi recently became the first female rap artist to have a diamond single after her breakout song, "Bodak Yellow," surpassed 10 million units earlier this month.

