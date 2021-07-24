Boosie BadAzz Asks Fans for Help Killing Deer on His Property – ‘I Need a Deer Hitter’

If you're a hunter living in the Atlanta area, Boosie BadAzz may have a job for you.

On Friday (July 23), Boosie hopped on Instagram to seek fans' help in eradicating deer that the rapper has spotted getting too close to his house for comfort.

"You know I always need something, right? I got deer problems," Boosie said in the video. "I need a deer hitter. I need somebody to come who know how to shoot deers, because I got a real deer problem. I need a deer hitter. I need somebody that know what they doing. Bruh...I got deer problems. I need a deer hitter, man. You want to come hunt on my land? I got deer problems, bruh. I need a deer hitter, for real. Slide your number in the DMs if you kill deers."

He further expounded on why he feels the need to off the four-legged animals in the caption of the post. "I NEED A HITTER. WOKE UP TOO 10 DEER ON MY FOOTBALL FIELD need help U CAN HAVE THE DEERS ‼️ they startin to walk up to the estate 🏡 I GOT LIL KIDS N THE YARD THEY OPPS NOW," he typed.

Boosie has a large estate in the metro Atlanta area. Large enough that making people walk the perimeter is punishment. Last month, the Baton Rouge, La. native made headlines for having his kids walk the property line of his yard as discipline for pouring water on guests in his home.

The veteran rhymer recently released his latest album, Goat Talk 3, his first LP of 2021. The offering features guest appearances from Pooh Shiesty, BBE AJ and DaBaby on the single, "Period."