Blueface and His Son Get Stuck in Elevator at New Home He Bought Jaidyn Alexis for Christmas

Blueface recently shared video of himself and his son getting stuck in the elevator of the home the rapper recently purchased for his fiancée Jaidyn Alexis.

Blueface and Son Get Stuck in Elevator

On Monday night (Dec. 25), Blueface shared a clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, of himself and his son Javaughn. In the clip, which can be seen below, Blue and Javaughn step into an elevator and press the button to go to the fourth floor.

"I'm going to the fourth floor," Javaughn tells Blue.

The elevator makes a few clicking noises but does not ascend. After several seconds, Blueface pushes the button again.

"I think we are stuck," Javaughn reacts.

Blueface captioned the video, "This what I got my Bm for Christmas and we not even together what did your BD get you?"

In a follow-up post he added, "We stuck in the elevator at my BM house that’s a real life Rich problem."

Blueface Buys Jaidyn Alexis New Home

On Dec. 22, Blueface revealed he'd bought Jaidyn Alexis a four-story home for Christmas.

"New house for the fam," Blueface said in the video below. "On behalf of Blueface, man. It's my Christmas present to Jaidyn Alexis. She deserves it. House damn-near nicer than mine."

The purchase comes after Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis' relationship appeared to be in peril after she linked up with Blueface's ex, Chrisean Rock, and the two women trashed Blueface's home. Blueface later revealed he only proposed to Jaidyn Alexis to make her happy.

See Blueface and his son Javaughn getting stuck in the elevator of the home Blue just bought for Jaidyn Alexis below.

Watch Blueface and His Son Stuck in an Elevator

Watch Blueface Showing Off the Home He Bought Jaidyn Alexis for Christmas