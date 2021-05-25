Blueface was a topic of conversation on social media last night (May 24) for doing something that he's often criticized for not doing: rapping on beat.

In a clip that began circulating on Twitter, Blueface shows off a different flow on a track titled, "Outside," which features OG Bobby Billions. The songs finds him being more introspective and serious instead of the party-centered vibes of celebrating money and women that are usually in his music.

"I ain't pray for these baguettes, I pray for better days (Better days)/I ain't pray for that new ’Vette, I’d rather have my dogs back/Lord protect me with this Tec I ain't pray for this Patek/Remember the day I got the text/'Another fatherless child'/Can't act right ’cause they left him fatherless/No hood harder than fatherhood/Who gon' teach your son to go farther than father did, all these kids raising all these kids," he raps on the now-viral clip that made its way from TikTok to Twitter.

People on social media were definitely surprised and also impressed by the California rapper's flow this go ’round.

One person tweeted, "Okay Blueface on beat sound like something."

Another individual claims folks online are exaggerating the credit they've been handing Blueface for the record. "Y’all Niggas been in the pandemic for a minute now thinking that 10 seconds blue face deserves a Grammy Face 😂😂😂," the person typed.

Despite the opinions of others, back in 2019, Blueface proclaimed that he's the best lyricist in the rap game. He did, however, admit that his flow isn't top tier, but boasted that his wordplay is unmatched.

The former 2019 XXL Freshman said via Instagram Live at the time, "Hey cuz, that’s on my mama and my sis, I’m the best lyricist in the muthafuckin' game, bro. I might not have the best flow, sound...but when it comes to wordplay, cuz, come on bro."

Offering credence to his supposed claims, Blue rapped in the video, "I’m at the Ritz Carlton hotel blowin’ zips/This is a non-smoking room/But can no ho tell me shit/’Cause bitch, I’m the shit."

His new track may have turned a few skeptics into believers.

See more reactions to the "Thotiana" rapper's evolved flow on the new track and listen to the song below.