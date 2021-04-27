Blueface Responds to Backlash From Having Multiple Women Get Tattooed and Sleep in Bunk Beds at His House

Blueface has fired back at some of the criticism he's received via social media after videos of himself with the women he's been filming for his own reality show began circulating online. The California-bred the rapper enters different rooms in his home, which have bunk beds and several women sleeping in the beds, and asks the ladies in the house about getting tattoos.

The "Thotiana" rhymer initially tweeted on Monday (April 26), "Wtf is a cult ?" Hours later, he followed up on Twitter with a few more tweets and seemingly offered an explanation for those inquiring about the nature of his reality show, which is titled Blue Girls Club and is available to be viewed on his OnlyFans account.

Blueface typed, "For those who are curious my show is a 3 week series I move women in from all over the US fly them out to cali put them under one roof I own 2 homes I don’t stay there I take care of all there financial needs while they are here i promote there brands etc we film all day tune in."

He then added, "We don’t tolerate any sexual conduct between men and women so the women do tend to grow interest in each other because of this but they are adults at the end of the day it’s only so much I can control so what they do with each other is apart of the show subscribe rn to see more."

Blueface even compared the bunk bed sleeping arrangements to America's Next Top Model. He wrote, "Americas next top model was on bunk beds but y’all mad at me."

Blue's response stems from people comparing the now-viral videos to R. Kelly, who is currently behind bars and was accused of keeping several women in a Georgia home where he allegedly abused them physically, sexually and emotionally. Other social media users called Blueface's show a cult.

In the clips of Blueface and the women who are presumed to be members of the cast of his at-home reality show, he not only inquires about if they're ready to get tats of the same image of George Washington he has, but he also gives the option of getting tattooed or going home.

One woman said she was getting a tattoo on the front of her neck while another decided to have the artwork done on her hand. The clip also shows the woman getting the ink done on her neck.

Blueface's Blue Girls Club has a premise similar to the Oxygen network TV show Bad Girls Club, which housed self-proclaimed "bad girls" under one roof in a large home in Los Angeles.

See more reactions below to Blueface asking the women in his home, some of which are sleeping in bunk beds, about getting tattoos.

