Blueface Denies Being in Protective Custody in Jail

Blueface is pushing back against reports that he is being held out of general population in jail.

Blueface Responds to Protective Custody Claims

On Tuesday (Jan. 23), Blueface again tapped in via phone from the Los Angeles County Jail to address a recent TMZ article reporting that Blueface is being held separately from other inmates for his safety.

"On S.Y.C., I will never, I repeat, I will never ever go [protective custody]," the rapper says on the phone call, which can be heard below.

Blueface in Administrative Segregation?

Blueface's statement comes on the heels of TMZ giving an update on the rapper's jail conditions. According to the celebrity news site, Blueface is being held in "administrative segregation." He has a cell to himself and is allowed seven hours a day to participate in eduction classes or make phone calls, which he has been doing frequently since he has been on the inside.

Why Is Blueface in Jail?

On Jan. 12, Blueface turned himself in for a probation violation in connection to a 2021 assault case. He was sentenced to serve almost seven months in jail and is expected to be released on July 2, 2024. The Los Angeles rapper has been active on the phone, calling in to address his beef with Soulja Boy and other hot topics seemingly on a daily basis.

See video of Blueface calling in to deny he is being held out of general population in jail below.

Watch Blueface Respond to Report He Is in Protective Custody