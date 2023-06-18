Big Pokey Dead After Collapsing During Performance, Bun B Pays Tribute

Houston rap legend Big Pokey passed away following his performance at a local venue last night.

Details on Big Pokey's Death

The Houston rap community is mourning the loss of Big Pokey who died on Sunday (June 18), a day after collapsing during his performance on Saturday night (June 17). Details surrounding his death are scarce but a video posted to social media showed Big Pokey, born Milton Powell, performing with a microphone in his hand when he suddenly appeared to faint and fell backward and landed on his back. Immediately, a police officer and several people rushed to his aid before the video ended. The cause of death has not been revealed pending an autopsy.

According to ABC13, Justice of The Peace Tom Gillam confirmed that Big Pokey had died. Additionally, the late rapper's publicist issued a statement to FOX26 about the tragic news.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton ‘Big Pokey’ Powell," the statement reads. "Big Pokey passed away on June 18, 2023. He was well-loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans."

"In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects," the statement continues. "We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be 'The Hardest Pit in the Litter.'"

Read More: Twitter Debates If Kirko Bangz or Drake Created Trap Soul

Bun B, Slim Thug, Trae The Truth Pay Tribute to Big Pokey

Houston legend Bun B was the first to announce the death of Big Pokey. The former UGK legend paid tribute to Pokey on his Instagram page (below) Sunday morning. Along with a photo of Big Pokey, Bun wrote in the caption: "I wasn't ready for this. One of the most naturally talented artists in the city. Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate. He'd pull up, do what he had to do and head home. One of the pillars of our city. If heart of gold was a person. Iconic member of the SUC. There will never be another and will be missed dearly. We love and honor you Sensei. Rest in heaven."

Fellow H-Town rap veterans Slim Thug and Trae The Truth also went on Instagram to pay tribute to Big Pokey. Read below.

Who Is Big Pokey?

Big Pokey is a well-respected MC who began making rap appearances on Houston producer DJ Screw's classic mixtapes in the early 1990s. In 1999, he released his debut studio album, Hardest Pit in the Litter, which featured cameos from Houston legends Lil Keke, C-Note, Lil' O, and the late H-Town rappers Big Moe and Big Hawk. Big Pokey went on to release several more mixtapes and solo albums, including Da Sky's Da Limit in 2002 and Sensei in 2021. The late rapper also made a notable appearance on Paul Wall's 2005 hit "Sittin' Sidewayz."

Rest In Peace, Big Pokey, you will be sorely missed.

Read More: Here Are All the Rappers With Honorary Days

Watch Big Pokey's Video for "Get By" Featuring Devin The Dude Below

Watch Big Pokey's Video for "Sensei" Featuring Ronnetta Spencer Below

Watch Big Pokey's Video for "Pressure" Featuring Eddie Coke Below