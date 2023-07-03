Big Pokey Funeral Takes Place in Houston After He Collapses During Performance

Big Pokey's family and friends attended his funeral over the weekend in Houston. The Texas rap legend passed away on June 18 after collapsing during his performance at a local venue in Beaumont, Texas.

According to a report made by Fox 26 Houston, the Screwed Up Click member's funeral was held on July 1 at the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston. Pokey's family members were attendance. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, and fellow Houston rappers Paul Wall, Trae Tha Truth, Slim Thug and more also showed up to say their goodbyes to the late rapper.

How Did Big Pokey Pass Away?

On June 17, Big Pokey was performing at a local venue in Beaumont, Texas and suddenly fainted. Pokey then fell backward and landed on his back. The next day, Pokey's publicist issued a statement to Fox 26 Houston confirming the rapper's passing.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton 'Big Pokey' Powell," the statement reads. "Big Pokey passed away on June 18, 2023. He was well-loved by his family, friends and loyal fans."

"In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects," the statement continues. "We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be 'The Hardest Pit In The Litter.'"

Who Is Big Pokey?

Born Milton Powell, Pokey rose to fame in the late 1990s as an original member of the Screwed Up Click, led by DJ Screw. The group cemented Houston's "chopped and screwed" technique. Pokey is also known for his hit singles "Ball N' Parlay," "Who Dat Talking Down," his debut album Hardest Pit in the Litter and freestyling a verse on DJ Screw's "June 27th." The song can be found on DJ Screw's 1996 project of the same name.

