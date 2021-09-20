Paul Wall Reveals He Doesn’t Shower Daily or Wear Deodorant

The conversation surrounding celebrities and their hygiene doesn't appear to be ending very soon following actor Ashton Kutcher and his wife, actress Mila Kunis, admitting in an interview earlier this summer that they shower infrequently and only give their kids when they see dirt on them. Paul Wall is the latest celeb, but presumably the first rapper, to come forward and reveal his limited showering habits.

During a conversation on Houston's 97.9 The Box radio show, the Texas-bred rhymer explained that he doesn't shower daily nor does he wear deodorant, but he did offer some details as to why.

He said: "We got an inside joke...We always joke about how I'm on the road and they'll be like, 'Man, you need to take a shower.' Nah, it ain't Saturday. It ain't Sunday. I take a shower once a month. Nah, it ain't that bad. You know, baby ain't gonna handle that. My wife is not gon' handle that. She's not gon' have me walking about the house stankin'."

When asked to specify how often he showers, Paul Wall told the radio show cohosts "every few days," emphasizing that it's likely more than every two days.

"I ain't gon' lie, I don't wear deodorant though," Paul continued. "On mamas. I used to, but when I stopped...It's something you gotta get out your system. But when I stopped wearing deodorant, I stopped getting as funky when I sweat. I don't know if it's just a hormone thing."

The veteran rapper also noted that he's the only one in his household who goes the natural hygiene route as his kids and wife both use deodorant.

"I will say this, though," he said. "If I meet somebody and I'm like, 'Hey, how you doing?' And you give somebody a hug, or a half-hug, and they stank and it rubs off on me, that is contagious ’cause I'll be smelling like roses and then it's like, 'Wait a minute.' I'll change shirts and I'm still funky."

On why he stopped wearing deodorant altogether, Paul Wall expounded: "I started hearing things about aluminum in deodorant and other things like that. And it be so hard when you try to go to the store and find deodorant and it might not have aluminum, ammonium, but it might have all these other things. And it's like, how do I know what's good and what's not?"

He later said his decision was fueled by the paranoia he felt from the numerous unfamiliar ingredients in the product.

Actor Ashton Kutcher and his wife, actress Mila Kunis, sparked the conversation earlier this summer while on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. The couple shared that they only wash their main body parts daily, shower infrequently and their kids are bathed "if you can see the dirt on them."

Shower talk aside, Paul Wall is still cranking out new music. His most recent album, Hall of Fame Hustler, dropped on Sept. 10. He also released Slab Talk last June.

Check out the conversation about Paul Wall showering every few days below.