Paul Wall Goes Viral for Being Unrecognizable Due to His New Look

Paul Wall has gone viral for his new look, and fans on social media claim they barely recognize the Swishahouse rapper.

On Sunday (Sept. 17), Paul Wall performed alongside Louie TheSinger during halftime as the Houston Texans took on—and lost to—the Indianapolis Colts at Houston's NRG Stadium. The Texans lost 20-31, and Paul Wall hopped on TikTok shortly after the game on Monday (Sept. 18) to express his condolences to his hometown fans.

"Boy I had fun at that Texas game yesterday man," Wall said. "Tough loss, definitely a tough loss, but man did we have fun in that sweep bro, let me tell you. I walked all over that stadium."

Paul Wall went on to say, "I must have walked about ten miles yesterday just walking from one side of the stadium to the other. From the sweep back to downstairs over to the field where we were performing for halftime with my boy LouisTheSinger. Man, it was a hell of a day."

Wall noted his aged appearance in the TikTok's caption, writing, "1st off, why my face look like the old man filter lol."

Paul Wall's greying look captivated fans specifically on X, formerly known as Twitter. Dozens of fans claimed Paul Wall to be unrecognizable, with many in shock as to how old the 42-year-old appeared to look.

Some people loved the greyed-up Paul Wall, and regardless the conversation made him the No. 9 most trending topic in the United States on Tuesday (Sept. 19).

Fans on X were mostly shocked by Paul Wall's greying, with a few in support of the aging new look.

"Lmfao I ain't even recognize Paul Wall," the X user @shu_b0x wrote, triggering the internet.

"I'm from Houston and figured Paul Wall was late 30's, early 40's, this has to be a filter," another fan wrote in shock.

Other fans were more supportive of Paul Wall's transformation. "He's kinda...fine?" one fan argued.

