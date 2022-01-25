Paul Wall Says His Dad Was a ‘Serial Child Molester’

Paul Wall has opened up about his estranged biological father, who the rapper revealed during an interview has a distressing past.

While speaking on a recent episode of the FAQ Podcast, which premiered on YouTube on Monday (Jan. 24), the Houston rap veteran shared that his father, whom Wall's mom divorced when the rapper was young, was a serial child molester. The rhymer divulged the details while recounting his childhood with the podcast hosts.

"Growing up, he left us when I was about 5, 6 years old," Paul Wall began. "I never knew what happened other than my mom would always have me and my sister paranoid that we were ’bout to get kidnapped. I didn't know anything about him. My relationship with him was on the weekends. They [his parents] got divorced when I was young, so I would only see him every other weekend, once a month. That was it. He was abusive. He was a drug addict and other things, but I don't remember that as a child. I only think of that's my dad and that's how it's supposed to be. But then later on in life, I asked my mom one day, like, ‘Whatever happened? Whatever happened to him?’ That’s when I found out horrible things. Man, I can’t believe this stuff! My biological father, he was a child molester. A serial child molester."

“He ended up kidnapping a girl—he started a 'relationship' with her when she was 12 years old, 13 years old," he added. "Then when she became 14 or 15, he 'married' her and they went to Canada and that’s the last time I seen him."

The "Sittin' Sidewayz" artist also spoke on his father losing rights to having physical custody of himself and his sister as well as his dad's incarceration.

"Next thing you know, then they come back," Wall explained. "She [the minor his dad married] ended up killing herself when they came back. He went to jail for a little bit. That's when he lost all custodial rights to me and my sister because we never knew anything. We never talked about it [or] any of that. We never...So I didn't know any of this. So even for me to talk about this with my mom is even a touchy subject with her a little bit."

Despite Paul Wall's challenging childhood and growing up in a broken home, he takes pride in being a husband and father, which he said was his dream job all along.

On the music tip, Wall, who dropped Hall of Fame Hustler in September of last year, said he's working on new projects—The Great Wall and People's Champ Part 2—that could be arriving soon.

Check out Paul Wall speaking on his youth and offering details about his father around the 3:14-mark below.