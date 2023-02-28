Listen to Hip-Hop’s Biggest Chart-Topping Songs Playlist

In celebration of hip-hop's 50th anniversary this year, listen to the biggest chart-topping songs in a new playlist powered by McDonald's.

The Billboard Hot 100 chart has become the music industry standard when it comes to highlighting the hottest songs in the U.S. The prestigious chart is published weekly by Billboard magazine.

Only recently has hip-hop cracked the upper echelon of the chart during its 65-year history (the chart was established in August of 1958). With the advent of streaming, artists have quickly reached the top spot. In the past, for a song to hit No. 1, it would have to get major radio airplay plus fans would have to buy singles. Today, with platforms like Spotify, Tidal and Apple Music, people can listen to whatever they want or stream a track whenever they want.

Several hip-hop artists have notched No. 1 songs under their belts. Lil Nas X currently holds the Hot 100 record of having the longest run at the apex of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "Old Town Road" (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus) at 19 weeks. Drake has the most No. 1 hits out of any rapper with 11 chart-toppers during his career, including "Jimmy Crooks" (featuring 21 Savage), "Way 2 Sexy," "In My Feelings," "God's Plan" and more.

Other artists who have notched No. 1 songs include Eminem ("Lose Yourself"), Lauryn Hill ("Doo Wop" [That Thing]"), OutKast ("Ms. Jackson"), the late Tupac Shakur ("California Love"), the late Notorious B.I.G. ("Mo Money, Mo Problems"), 50 Cent ("In da Club"), Roddy Ricch ("The Box"), Megan Thee Stallion ("Savage") and more.

So, if you've got Spotify, you can listen to XXL's playlist of the No. 1 songs by hip-hop artists on the Billboard Hot 100 chart over the years below. The list features plenty of favorite rap hits.