Here Are the Best Hip-Hop Deep Cuts of 2020

Every year, there are plenty of quality hip-hop albums that are released—check out our own Best Hip-Hop Projects of 2020 to take a look back at some of the best—and even more songs that rap fans can't possibly get to since the pace of releases feels faster than ever before. Even if you're a big supporter of the genre, it can be hard to keep up with every song that drops. It's easy for great tracks to slip through the cracks with the lengths of albums these days, singles taking over and the prevalence of rappers delivering one-off songs. Today (Dec. 11), XXL sheds light on 50 of the best deep cuts you may have missed in 2020.

Some of the best deep cuts this year arrived in the form of collaborations that found both artists complementing each other. Sada Baby's "150/55" features G Herbo in a Midwestern bar-off that deserves many replays. Sada's energy and crazy pop-culture references combined with Herbo's unorthodox approach and tendency to pack the bars in results in excellence. The same can be said for "All Praises," the Westside Gunn song featuring fellow Griselda member Boldy James and long-respected wordsmith Jadakiss. All three of them show up and show out, bringing their own unique style to the track. Boldy comes off like he's bringing you into his world, alongside WSG's chilling detail and Jada's slick punchlines.

Meek Mill's "GTA" with 42 Dugg, and Nas' "All Bad" featuring Anderson .Paak is a reminder that two is better than one with the right rappers combined. Meek's menacing track has no hook and finds the Philly rhymer spitting out raucous bars while Dugg steps up with his signature Detroit sound. The drum-driven "All Bad" from Nas features the Queens MC taking a loss on a "trophy, arm candy" because she's got problems he can't solve, all while .Paak shines on the chorus.

There are also a myriad of solo tracks, on which artists flexed their lyrical and creative skills. Flo Milli's "Pockets Bigger" sums up her appeal, with a sense of humor, technical skills and wit to match. Jack Harlow comes through with "Hey Big Head" and switches up the flows with ease as he raps to the opposite sex. Abby Jasmine's "Artificial Lover" is a slow groove that features her sparkling voice singing about a "legend" to "give me excitement, before I gotta tell you go?." Then there's Lil Durk with "Internet Sensation," an ode to staying true to his lady.

Check the Best Hip-Hop Deep Cuts of 2020, and find your favorites below.