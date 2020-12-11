Here Are the Best Hip-Hop Deep Cuts of 2020
Every year, there are plenty of quality hip-hop albums that are released—check out our own Best Hip-Hop Projects of 2020 to take a look back at some of the best—and even more songs that rap fans can't possibly get to since the pace of releases feels faster than ever before. Even if you're a big supporter of the genre, it can be hard to keep up with every song that drops. It's easy for great tracks to slip through the cracks with the lengths of albums these days, singles taking over and the prevalence of rappers delivering one-off songs. Today (Dec. 11), XXL sheds light on 50 of the best deep cuts you may have missed in 2020.
Some of the best deep cuts this year arrived in the form of collaborations that found both artists complementing each other. Sada Baby's "150/55" features G Herbo in a Midwestern bar-off that deserves many replays. Sada's energy and crazy pop-culture references combined with Herbo's unorthodox approach and tendency to pack the bars in results in excellence. The same can be said for "All Praises," the Westside Gunn song featuring fellow Griselda member Boldy James and long-respected wordsmith Jadakiss. All three of them show up and show out, bringing their own unique style to the track. Boldy comes off like he's bringing you into his world, alongside WSG's chilling detail and Jada's slick punchlines.
Meek Mill's "GTA" with 42 Dugg, and Nas' "All Bad" featuring Anderson .Paak is a reminder that two is better than one with the right rappers combined. Meek's menacing track has no hook and finds the Philly rhymer spitting out raucous bars while Dugg steps up with his signature Detroit sound. The drum-driven "All Bad" from Nas features the Queens MC taking a loss on a "trophy, arm candy" because she's got problems he can't solve, all while .Paak shines on the chorus.
There are also a myriad of solo tracks, on which artists flexed their lyrical and creative skills. Flo Milli's "Pockets Bigger" sums up her appeal, with a sense of humor, technical skills and wit to match. Jack Harlow comes through with "Hey Big Head" and switches up the flows with ease as he raps to the opposite sex. Abby Jasmine's "Artificial Lover" is a slow groove that features her sparkling voice singing about a "legend" to "give me excitement, before I gotta tell you go?." Then there's Lil Durk with "Internet Sensation," an ode to staying true to his lady.
Check the Best Hip-Hop Deep Cuts of 2020, and find your favorites below.
"All Bad"Nas featuring Anderson .Paak
"GTA"Meek Mill featuring 42 Dugg
"Pockets Bigger"Flo Milli
"Kiss Em Peace"Lil Keed featuring Young Thug
"Rich Criminals"NoCap featuring DaBaby
"150/55"Sada Baby featuring G Herbo
"When Vell Died"Yung Bleu
"All Praises"Westside Gunn featuring Boldy James and Jadakiss
"Lift Me Up"Ty Dolla $ign featuring Young Thug and Future
"1 of 1"Key Glock
"Sergio"Action Bronson
"Soulja Slim"SahBabii
"Shiva"Spillage Village featuring Benji. and Jurdan Bryant
"Extinct"Reason featuring Isaiah Rashad and J.I.D
"Diana"Pop Smoke featuring King Combs
"Burden"Aminé
"Hey Big Head"Jack Harlow
"Fear Over Love"Sheff G
"Toni Braxton"$not
"Negativity"ShooterGang Kony and Teejay3K
"Kick Da Door"Lil Eazzyy
"Long Nights"6LACK
"Bands in Da Bassment"03 Greedo featuring Chief Keef
"Deadly Assassination Summer Squad"Guapdad 4000
"Fictional"Drakeo The Ruler and JoogSZN
"Cutthroat"Capolow
"Take Me Away"Wifisfuneral
"Artifical Lover"Abby Jasmine
"Internet Sensation"Lil Durk
"Right Back"A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
"Kid That Didd"Trippie Redd featuring Future and Doe Boy
"Something To Rap About"Freddie Gibbs and Alchemist featuring Tyler, The Creator
"Tide Pen"Smokepurpp featuring Jack Harlow
"Derek Jeter"Comethazine
"F*ck You, Goodbye"The Kid Laroi featuring Machine Gun Kelly
"Livin What I Know"Mozzy featuring Tsu Surf and Stacy Barthe
"Asshole"Lil Yachty featuring Oliver Tree
"Back & Forth"Rico Nasty featuring Aminé
"Do The Most"Shoreline Mafia featuring Duke Deuce
"BB King Freestyle"Lil Wayne featuring Drake
"Bidness"DaBaby featuring Toosii
"Drankin N Smokin"Future and Lil Uzi Vert
"Duke Flow"Duke Deuce
"Fallin"D Smoke
"Mood Swings"Kamaiyah
"Blessings"Flatbush Zombies
"Young World"Royce 5'9" featuring Vince Staples and G Perico
"Wild Wild"Calboy
"Back Again"King Von featuring Lil Durk and Prince Dre
"Love Hurts"Dax