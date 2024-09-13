Babyface Ray, Jay Worthy and Madeintyo, Talib Kweli and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

Friday falls on the 13th of this month and some unsuperstitious rappers will be testing the waters with new releases. This week, a Detroit rhymer releases his fourth studio album, two rappers from separate coasts join forces to release a jazz-meets-hip-hop tape, a Black Star rap member collaborates with his go-to beatmaker on his new LP and more.

Babyface Ray Releases His The Kid That Did Album

Babyface Ray releases his fourth studio album, The Kid That Did. The 20-track offering contains guest appearances from Fabolous, Hunxho and G Herbo, to name a few. It's also the home to the Detroit rapper's hustle-centered single "Count Money" featuring Bossman Dlow and "Wavy Navy University" featuring Veeze. The latest LP follows 2023's Summer's Mine.

Jay Worthy and MadeinTYO Join Forces on Their Time After Time Album

Jay Worthy and MadeinTYO have teamed up to release their first-ever collaborative LP, Time After Time. The LP contains the leading singles "Nino" and "Master Delux." Entirely produced by the "Uber Everywhere" hitmaker, Time After Time is heavily jazz influenced. Before the tape dropped on DSPs, minimal details were revealed. Time After Time will be Jay's seventh studio album and the Tokyo rapper's fourth project.

Talib Kweli and J. Rawls Collaborate on their The Confidence of Knowing Album

Black Star rap icon Talib Kweli and his right-hand producer, J. Rawls, have come together to release their The Confidence of Knowing LP. Before the album premiered on DSP, Talib Kweli and J. Rawls released "Breath, Eyes, Memory" and "Native Sons," which pays homage to the hip-hop collective Native Tongues. The 10-track album features artists like IDK, Coast Contra and much more. The Confidence of Knowing is packed with socially conscious tunes that stay true to Talib's lyrical prowess and J. Rawls' soulful beatmaking.

