ASAP Rocky Receives Special Message From His Two Sons During Closing Arguments at Trial

Rihanna brought her two sons along with her to show support for A$AP Rocky in court as his gun assault trial neared its end yesterday, and she had them give their dad a special message.

A$AP Rocky Receives Special Message From His Sons in Court

On Thursday (Feb. 13), closing arguments began in A$AP Rocky's gun assault trial. Rihanna appeared in the Los Angeles courtroom with RZA and Riot, the two sons she shares with the rapper. During a break in court, Rocky and Rihanna walked out to the hallway together with their children, who gave their father words of encouragement, according to a report from People magazine.

The Harlem MC and Bajan singer each carried one of their sons. Rocky took one child toward an elevator while Rihanna went down the hallway. As the break came to a close, the family got closer together and a special message was overheard. Rihanna told RZA, 2, and Riot, 1, "Wish Daddy good luck." Then Rocky gave Rihanna and the kids a kiss. The rhymer returned to court and she left through a back door. Rihanna, who has showed up for the trial several times over the last few weeks, eventually returned to the courtroom after the break without RZA and Riot.

A$AP Rocky is accused of shooting at A$AP Relli during an incident in 2021, in which fellow A$AP Mob members A$AP Twelvyy and A$AP Illz were present. Relli claims his hand was grazed by a bullet. Last January, Rocky pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm. Last month when his trial began, he turned down a plea deal of three years of probation, a seven-year suspended prison sentence and 180 days in county jail if he pled guilty to one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Relli testified against Rocky during the trial, and told the jury that the A$AP Mob leader threatened to kill him before shooting at him. Relli's testimony became heated at times, which caused him to declare that he felt he was the one on trial instead. Rocky's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, has claimed the gun used in the shooting was a prop gun, to which A$AP Twelvyy backed up that claim during his testimony in court.

Read More: ASAP Twelvyy Testifies That ASAP Rocky Shot Prop Gun

Watch Rihanna Attend A$AP Rocky's Gun Assault Trial