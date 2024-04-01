Aminé Buys Luxurious Hollywood Hills Home for $2.8 Million

Aminé is setting up home in the Hollywood Hills after purchasing a luxurious architectural residence for $2.8 million.

The 29-year-old multiplatinum-selling rapper dropped big bank on the 3,591 square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bathroom residence, which sets on close to half an acre, in March, according to the Robb Report.

Aminé's New Home Details

Tucked away in the Hollywood Hills, Aminé's new home is an all-white stucco structure that was originally built in the early 1980s. There are two levels in the open-concept living space, which includes both polished cement and dark hardwood floors throughout the pricey pad. Plenty of windows and skylight views provide an expansive look at the surrounding nature and greenery.

A media room with a full luxury bar, well-equipped kitchen, surround sound speaker system, separate laundry room and soaring ceilings are some of the highlights. The primary bedroom includes a fireplace, walk-in closet and separate office. There's also a two-car garage.

Aminé bought the grand digs from Ryan Hudson, cofounder of Honey, a shopping and rewards platform, who initially purchased the home in 2020.

Aminé Announces Euro Summer Run

After the lauded reception of KAYTRAMINÉ, his joint album with Kaytranada last year, Aminé and Kaytra performed at select dates to close out the summer. Since then, he released his first footwear collaboration with New Balance, the 610S Mini Mooz, in November of 2023. This past February, he appeared as a guest feature on RiTchie's song "Dizzy." In early March, he announced his upcoming Euro Summer Run, a performance trek that will take him to Italy, Portugal and Belgium.

